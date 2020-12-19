 Skip to main content
Charleston man gets probation for drug offense
Charleston man gets probation for drug offense

CHARLESTON — A man who faced a drug offense that would have required prison time was sentenced to probation for his guilty plea to a reduced charge.

Liridon Ilazi, 29, of Charleston, was placed on probation for 2 1/2 years for his conviction for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Ilazi and a woman were arrested after police executed a search warrant and found cocaine that appeared to be packaged for sale at the woman’s Charleston home on Sept. 12, 2018, according to records in the case.

The records indicate that about 30 separate bags totaling about 1 1/4 ounces of cocaine were found.

Ilazi was originally charged with an offense that would have required at least six years in prison with a conviction.

An agreement reached in October allowed him to plead guilty to a charge that listed a smaller amount of the drug. Probation was possible for that conviction, which also could have resulted in a four- to 15-year prison sentence.

At sentencing, Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn included an evaluation for substance abuse treatment in Ilazi’s probation requirements. The judge based the sentence on recommendations from Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr.

The case is pending against the woman who was also arrested, Lydia A. Hilgenberg, 30.

