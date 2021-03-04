 Skip to main content
Charleston man gets probation for meth possession
CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to probation after he admitted to having methamphetamine, which police found while investigating a report of a trespassing in Charleston.

Raymond W. Keith could return to prison, however, as he was on parole at the time of the New Year’s Day arrest.

Keith, 39, whose address on record is in Charleston, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

With the agreement in his case, he was placed on probation for 2 1/2 years with terms including a substance abuse treatment evaluation.

Records show that Keith was paroled from prison in June from a sentence he received for a Richland County methamphetamine possession conviction.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted the plea agreement, which State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.

Keith and another man, Mark E. Childress, were arrested after people at the location of the reported trespassing gave police a description of their vehicle and it was then located, according to case records.

Drugs and a switchblade knife were found during a search of the vehicle, police indicated.

Childress, 62, for whom records show a Mattoon address, was charged with methamphetamine possession and possession of a weapon by a felon. His case is still pending.

