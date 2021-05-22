Charleston man gets probation for planned marijuana sales

CHARLESTON — A substance abuse treatment evaluation was ordered for a man accused of planning marijuana sales.

Kazeem A. Lawal, 34, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. He admitted he had marijuana planned for sale on Dec. 17.

With the agreement reached in his case, Lawal was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation for the conviction that also could have resulted in a two- to five-year prison sentence.

The treatment evaluation was one of his probation sentence's terms, which also included a requirement that he follow the evaluation's recommendations.

Also with the agreement, a trafficking charge accusing Lawal of arranging a marijuana shipment from out of state in May of last year was dismissed.