 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston man gets probation for planned marijuana sales
0 comments

Charleston man gets probation for planned marijuana sales

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

CHARLESTON — A substance abuse treatment evaluation was ordered for a man accused of planning marijuana sales.

Kazeem A. Lawal, 34, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. He admitted he had marijuana planned for sale on Dec. 17.

With the agreement reached in his case, Lawal was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation for the conviction that also could have resulted in a two- to five-year prison sentence.

The treatment evaluation was one of his probation sentence's terms, which also included a requirement that he follow the evaluation's recommendations.

Also with the agreement, a trafficking charge accusing Lawal of arranging a marijuana shipment from out of state in May of last year was dismissed.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Lawal by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State's Attorney Sarah Hocking and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News