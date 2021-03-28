Charleston man ordered into drug court

CHARLESTON — A man was ordered into Coles County's drug court program after he admitted to burglarizing a Charleston apartment to obtain the resident's identification information.

John Staudinger, 31, whose address on record is in Charleston, pleaded guilty to a residential burglary charge accusing him of entering the apartment with plans to steal the information on July 6 or 7, 2019.

With the agreement in his case, Staudinger's sentence for the offense was delayed pending his progress in drug court, which was added to his bond requirements.

Drug court uses a variety of methods such as more stringent treatment and frequent court appearances to try to end drug use. Successful completion of the program can lead to dismissal of criminal charges.

If Staudinger doesn't complete the program and he faces sentencing, a prison term of four to 15 years would be required.