 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston man ordered into drug court
0 comments
top story

Charleston man ordered into drug court

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man was ordered into Coles County's drug court program after he admitted to burglarizing a Charleston apartment to obtain the resident's identification information.

John Staudinger, 31, whose address on record is in Charleston, pleaded guilty to a residential burglary charge accusing him of entering the apartment with plans to steal the information on July 6 or 7, 2019.

Man admits having methamphetamine found during Charleston traffic stop

With the agreement in his case, Staudinger's sentence for the offense was delayed pending his progress in drug court, which was added to his bond requirements.

Drug court uses a variety of methods such as more stringent treatment and frequent court appearances to try to end drug use. Successful completion of the program can lead to dismissal of criminal charges.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If Staudinger doesn't complete the program and he faces sentencing, a prison term of four to 15 years would be required.

Mattoon man admits to stalking woman

Charges accusing Staudinger of taking the identification information and of stealing medical equipment from a man, also in July 2019, were dismissed.

He did receive a record of unsuccessfully completing the probation sentence he received for a 2019 methamphetamine possession conviction.

Mattoon man gets prison for sexual assault attempt

Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted a plea agreement that State's Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News