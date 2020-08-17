You are the owner of this article.
Charleston man placed on probation for domestic offenses
Charleston man placed on probation for domestic offenses

CHARLESTON — A man was ordered into counseling and to have no contact with a woman after he admitting forcing her into a car and preventing her from reporting it to police.

Ion M. Daniels, 27, whose address on record is in Charleston, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and interfering with a report of domestic violence in connection with the Oct. 1 incident.

A felony charge of unlawful restraint was dismissed. The counseling and no-contact requirements were included in the terms of the two-year probation sentence he received.

The counseling will include specific treatment to address domestic violence.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Daniels by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

