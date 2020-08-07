You are the owner of this article.
Charleston man plead guilty to theft charge
Charleston man plead guilty to theft charge

CHARLESTON — A man was placed on probation when he admitted stealing a woman’s cellphone.

David D. Hagler, 24, whose address on record is in Charleston, pleaded guilty to a theft charge accusing him of stealing the phone on Nov. 9.

The charge was a felony because of the value of the phone and Hagler received a two-year probation sentence.

Probation terms included no contact with the woman and jail time that was stayed, meaning he won’t have to serve it if he follows his sentence’s requirements.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Hagler was accepting a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

