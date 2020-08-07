Charleston man plead guilty to theft charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man was placed on probation when he admitted stealing a woman’s cellphone.

David D. Hagler, 24, whose address on record is in Charleston, pleaded guilty to a theft charge accusing him of stealing the phone on Nov. 9.

The charge was a felony because of the value of the phone and Hagler received a two-year probation sentence.

Probation terms included no contact with the woman and jail time that was stayed, meaning he won’t have to serve it if he follows his sentence’s requirements.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Hagler was accepting a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

