Charleston man pleads guilty to domestic battery charge

CHARLESTON — An evaluation to determine counseling needed was one of the terms of the probation sentence a man received for hitting a woman.

Jerry D. Guthrie, 42, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to a domestic battery charge accusing him of hitting the woman on Sept. 17.

With the agreement reached in the case, Guthrie was placed on probation for three years for the conviction that could have resulted in a three- to 14-year prison sentence.

Domestic battery can be charged as a misdemeanor for the first offense but Guthrie was charged with a felony because of his prior convictions.

Those included an earlier Coles County domestic battery conviction and an Effingham County aggravated battery conviction. They also made Guthrie eligible for up to twice the usual maximum prison sentence.