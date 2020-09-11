Charleston man pleads guilty to domestic battery charge

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
CHARLESTON — Anger management counseling was one of the requirements of the sentence a man received for choking a woman at his Charleston residence.
William M. North, 24, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated domestic battery and was sentenced to three years of probation.
North was accused of choking the woman on Feb. 15.
Probation terms included the counseling requirement, which will address anger management as well as other issues.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn imposed the sentence based on the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.