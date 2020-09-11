 Skip to main content
Charleston man pleads guilty to domestic battery charge
Charleston man pleads guilty to domestic battery charge

CHARLESTON — Anger management counseling was one of the requirements of the sentence a man received for choking a woman at his Charleston residence.

William M. North, 24, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated domestic battery and was sentenced to three years of probation.

North was accused of choking the woman on Feb. 15.

Probation terms included the counseling requirement, which will address anger management as well as other issues.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn imposed the sentence based on the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

