Charleston man pleads guilty to heroin possession charge

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to probation for having heroin found during a DUI traffic stop.

Bryant A. Furry, 37, for whom records show a Charleston address, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance in connection with the July 13 traffic stop.

Records from the Illinois Department of Corrections indicate that Bryant was paroled in March of last year after serving a sentence for a 2011 weapons conviction. He was still on parole at the time of the DUI arrest.

Bryant received a two-year probation sentence for the heroin possession case and for a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.

The agreement included dismissal of a charge of driving while license revoked, which was a felony offense because of prior convictions.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Furry by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State's Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

