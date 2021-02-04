Charleston man pleads guilty to methamphetamine offense

CHARLESTON — A evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed was one of the terms of the sentence for a man who admitted having to methamphetamine planned for sale.

Travis M. Owens, 36, for whom court records show a Charleston address, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

He was accused of having the drug planned for sale on Dec. 21, 2018.

The treatment evaluation was one of the terms of the three-year probation sentence Owens received with the agreement in his case. He will be required to follow the evaluation’s recommendations.

The conviction also could have resulted in a prison sentence of four to 30 years. Owens was eligible for up to twice the usual maximum prison term because of an earlier methamphetamine possession conviction.