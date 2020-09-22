Charleston man pleads not guilty to knife attack

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A Charleston resident has pleaded not guilty to charges he attacked another man with a knife.

Charleston police in a statement said the investigation that led to the arrest of Travis M. Howlett, 34, of Charleston, began after officers responded at 11:23 p.m. Sept. 6 to a call of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Sixth Street.

Officers learned that a man had sustained two lacerations to his left forearm and left bicep, police said. The attacker fled the scene, the statement said.

Police said Howlett entered the residence and began striking the male victim. According to the victim, Howlett allegedly pulled out a knife and used it to further injure him. Police said the victim was treated at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and released.

The police department reported that an arrest warrant was obtained for Howlett, and he was arrested on Sept. 11 in Charleston. He was taken to the Coles County jail.

Following his arrest, the Coles County State's Attorney's Office charged Howlett with two counts of felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Howlett pleaded not guilty to these charges during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. His pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.