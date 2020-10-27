Charleston man sentenced to prison for drug delivery

CHARLESTON — A man’s guilty plea to a charge accusing him of selling heroin resulted in a prison sentence.
Louis D. Turner, 23, of Charleston, received the three-year sentence on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
Turner was accused of selling the drug on May 1. He pleaded guilty to the charge in July with no agreement on the sentence he would receive.
Prison time wasn’t required for the conviction but the possible prison sentence range was three to seven years.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Turner after hearing recommendations from Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum.
