 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston man sentenced to prison for drug delivery
0 comments

Charleston man sentenced to prison for drug delivery

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man’s guilty plea to a charge accusing him of selling heroin resulted in a prison sentence.

Louis D. Turner, 23, of Charleston, received the three-year sentence on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

Man gets prison for attack on Mattoon woman

Turner was accused of selling the drug on May 1. He pleaded guilty to the charge in July with no agreement on the sentence he would receive.

Prison time wasn’t required for the conviction but the possible prison sentence range was three to seven years.

Decatur man pleads guilty in Coles County child sex assault case

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Turner after hearing recommendations from Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News