Charleston man sentenced to prison for planned drug sale

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison when he admitted having heroin he planned to sell.

Christopher S. Luth, 24, for whom records show a Charleston address, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

With the agreement reached in case, Luth received a prison sentence of 4½ years. The conviction didn’t require prison time, but a prison term of four to 15 years was possible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Case records say police found the heroin when they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance that involved Luth at a Charleston residence on Aug. 11, 2019.

Also with the agreement, misdemeanor charges accusing Luth of having a syringe and giving police a false name were dismissed.