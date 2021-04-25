 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston man sentenced to prison for planned drug sale
0 comments
top story

Charleston man sentenced to prison for planned drug sale

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison when he admitted having heroin he planned to sell.

Christopher S. Luth, 24, for whom records show a Charleston address, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Coles County jury acquits man of beating other who fondled self near children

With the agreement reached in case, Luth received a prison sentence of 4½ years. The conviction didn’t require prison time, but a prison term of four to 15 years was possible.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Case records say police found the heroin when they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance that involved Luth at a Charleston residence on Aug. 11, 2019.

Judge acquits Mattoon woman of sexual assault charges involving teen

Also with the agreement, misdemeanor charges accusing Luth of having a syringe and giving police a false name were dismissed.

Coles County sex assault case dismissed after woman recants, prosecutor says

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted the plea agreement, which Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

History-making Oscars will try and reinvent the show

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News