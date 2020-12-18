 Skip to main content
Charleston man sentenced to prison for sex abuse
Charleston man sentenced to prison for sex abuse

CHARLESTON — A man who admitted engaging in sex acts with a teenage girl was sentenced to prison while child pornography charges involving the same girl as a victim were dismissed.

Ryan A. Harris, 24, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse accusing him of having the girl perform oral sex on Oct. 11.

The dismissed child pornography charges accused Harris of recording the sex act with his cellphone and also recording the girl dancing while partly unclothed on Oct. 17.

With the agreement reached, Harris was sentenced to prison for four years for the conviction that could have resulted in a three- to seven-year prison term.

The dismissed child pornography charges would have required a prison sentence of at least six years with a conviction.

The girl was 16 years old at the time.

She and Harris were in a relationship and she gave him permission to make the video recordings, according to Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone, who prosecuted the case.

That met the legal definition for child pornography but the age difference between Harris and the girl meant the case’s outcome better reflected the crime committed, she said.

Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted the plea agreement that Schiavone and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

 

