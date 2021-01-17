 Skip to main content
Charleston man sentenced to probation for injuring child
CHARLESTON — Counseling was ordered for a man accused of injuring a child during a spanking.

Colton F. Baker, 20, for whom records show a Charleston address, pleaded guilty to a domestic battery charge.

Baker was accused of hitting the child several times on June 14, causing bruising and swelling.

Mattoon man charged with child pornography pleads guilty to other charge

Domestic battery can be charged as a misdemeanor against someone who hasn’t been convicted of the offense before. However, a domestic battery conviction from 2019 meant Baker faced a felony charge.

With the agreement reached in his case, Baker was placed on probation for two years. In addition to the counseling, terms of the sentence included no-contact provisions.

Charleston woman admits to nursing home thefts

The prosecution also agreed not to seek revocation of the 2 1/2-year probation sentence he received for the earlier domestic battery.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Baker by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.

