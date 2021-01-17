Charleston man sentenced to probation for injuring child

CHARLESTON — Counseling was ordered for a man accused of injuring a child during a spanking.

Colton F. Baker, 20, for whom records show a Charleston address, pleaded guilty to a domestic battery charge.

Baker was accused of hitting the child several times on June 14, causing bruising and swelling.

Domestic battery can be charged as a misdemeanor against someone who hasn’t been convicted of the offense before. However, a domestic battery conviction from 2019 meant Baker faced a felony charge.

With the agreement reached in his case, Baker was placed on probation for two years. In addition to the counseling, terms of the sentence included no-contact provisions.

The prosecution also agreed not to seek revocation of the 2 1/2-year probation sentence he received for the earlier domestic battery.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Baker by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.

