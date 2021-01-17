Charleston man sentenced to probation for injuring child

CHARLESTON — Counseling was ordered for a man accused of injuring a child during a spanking.
Colton F. Baker, 20, for whom records show a Charleston address, pleaded guilty to a domestic battery charge.
Baker was accused of hitting the child several times on June 14, causing bruising and swelling.
Domestic battery can be charged as a misdemeanor against someone who hasn’t been convicted of the offense before. However, a domestic battery conviction from 2019 meant Baker faced a felony charge.
With the agreement reached in his case, Baker was placed on probation for two years. In addition to the counseling, terms of the sentence included no-contact provisions.
The prosecution also agreed not to seek revocation of the 2 1/2-year probation sentence he received for the earlier domestic battery.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Baker by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.
Garza, Maria N.
Howlett, Michael R., Jr.
Jimmy Derixson
Conrad, Aaron M.
Hall, Quentin O.
Hamilton, Anthony K.
Floyd, Benjamin J.
Ted Morecraft
Brenton Gossard
Sean Watson
Stephens, Larry K.
Chandra Olalde
Brandon Larsen
McCray-Kyse, Rodge J.
Harley Runner
Brady, Dustin
Seth Ryan
Jemal Hancock
William Kinsel
George Reid
Bailey Hutchinson
Maliq Scott
McGrew III, Keith
Givins, Stephanie E.
Monica Gray
Courtney Ray
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.