Charleston man sentenced to probation for meth offense
CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to probation for having methamphetamine planned for sale.

Thomas C. Jones, 52, of Charleston, received a 2 1/2-year probation sentence for his conviction for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Records in Jones' case indicate that police found the drug in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Charleston on May 17 of last year.

There was a total of just more than a quarter ounce of methamphetamine found and it was divided into multiple bags, indicating had been packaged in order to sell, the records say.

A jury found Jones guilty of a the charge during a trial in September. The conviction also could have resulted in a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

At sentencing, Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn included an evaluation to determine substance abuse needed in the terms of the probation sentence.

The judge based the sentence on recommendations from State's Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

