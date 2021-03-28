 Skip to main content
Charleston man sentenced to probation for using fake prescriptions
Charleston man sentenced to probation for using fake prescriptions

CHARLESTON — A man was placed on probation after he admitted using fake prescriptions to obtain medications from a pharmacy.

Richard L. Farthing, 52, for whom records show an address in Charleston, pleaded guilty to a charge of deceptive practice, a felony offense.

His 2 1/2-year probation sentence was the type known as second chance, which means he has a chance for no record of a conviction if he completes his probation term successfully.

Farthing admitted to using a forged prescription to obtain a pain medication from a Walgreens pharmacy during 2018.

The agreement in his case included dismissal of a second charge accusing him of also using fake prescriptions to obtain the medicine from a CVS pharmacy, also in 2018.

The terms of Farthing's probation sentence included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed and a requirement that he follow the evaluation's recommendations.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick imposed the sentence by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State's Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

