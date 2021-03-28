Charleston man sentenced to probation for using fake prescriptions

CHARLESTON — A man was placed on probation after he admitted using fake prescriptions to obtain medications from a pharmacy.

Richard L. Farthing, 52, for whom records show an address in Charleston, pleaded guilty to a charge of deceptive practice, a felony offense.

His 2 1/2-year probation sentence was the type known as second chance, which means he has a chance for no record of a conviction if he completes his probation term successfully.

Farthing admitted to using a forged prescription to obtain a pain medication from a Walgreens pharmacy during 2018.

The agreement in his case included dismissal of a second charge accusing him of also using fake prescriptions to obtain the medicine from a CVS pharmacy, also in 2018.