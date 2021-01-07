 Skip to main content
Charleston men arrested for drug offenses after New Year's Day trespassing report
Charleston men arrested for drug offenses after New Year's Day trespassing report

CHARLESTON — A report of a trespassing in Charleston early on New Year’s Day led to the arrest of two men on drug offenses.

Officers responded to the report at a residence in the 1800 block of 10th Street just after 2 a.m. Jan. 1, according to a news release from Charleston police.

They later located and arrested Mark E. Childress, 62, and Raymond W. Keith, 39, both of Charleston, the news release said.

Mark Childress

Childress
Raymond Keith

Keith

The person who made the trespassing complaint provided a description of Chlidress' and Keith's vehicle, but later wouldn't provide any other details about the trespassing, police indicated.

Childress and Keith were located in the vehicle and were arrested in the 1400 block of Seventh Street, the news release said.

A records check indicated that Keith, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was on parole, according to the release. That led to search during which four bags of suspected methamphetamine were found on his person, it said.

Childress was also searched and methamphetamine, a prescription medication and a switchblade knife were found, it also said.

Coles County court records indicate that both men have been charged with drug offenses in connection with the arrest. Childress is also charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Childress and Keith are both scheduled for court appearances on Monday.

