Charleston native appointed acting U.S. Attorney for Central Illinois

The choosing of a permanent U.S. Attorney for the Central Illinois District will take place by Senate confirmation after a committee reviews applications and forwards a recommendation to the president.

Quivey said he didn't want to say whether he plans to apply for the job on a permanent basis. The Central Illinois District stretches across the state from east to west and includes offices in Springfield, Peoria, Rock Island and Urbana.

He said his goals for his time in the position are to build relationships with local police agencies and state's attorneys. He added that it will be vital for the office to work on current major issues for the area, methamphetamine and COVID-19-related fraud.

Quivey graduated from Charleston High School in 1983 and later earned bachelor's and master's degrees in history from Eastern Illinois University.

He spent time in the U.S. Army both before law school and after being recalled following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He retired as a lieutenant colonel after a total of 26 years in the service.