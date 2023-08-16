CHARLESTON — Police are continuing to search for a suspect who allegedly shot and wounded a man on Tuesday in the Domino's Pizza parking lot across from Eastern Illinois University's campus.

The Charleston Police Department has reported that the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from an argument between two male acquaintances, one of whom allegedly shot the other in the arm and then fled the scene.

"We have not been able to locate the suspect at this time, but the investigation is ongoing," said Charleston Chief Heath Thornton on Wednesday. "I am told the victim is OK and expected to recover."

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Domino’s, 667 Lincoln Ave., across from Eastern's Old Main administration and classroom building. Students will move back to campus on Thursday, Aug. 17 for fall classes starting on Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to go to P3tips.com.

