Charleston teen charged with possessing child porn

CHARLESTON — Information received from a cyber tip line has led to a Charleston teen being charged with possessing child pornography.

Peyton Jennings, 18, has pleaded not guilty to the charge in Coles County Circuit Court.

According to an affidavit, police executed a warrant to obtain information related to an IP address recently used to access a Dropbox account. A warrant also was obtained to view the Dropbox account, linked to Jennings, which the affidavit says contained images of prepubescent and pubescent females in provocative poses and performing sex acts.

The affidavit said Jennings initially told police he gave his cellphone to someone else who used it to upload child pornography.

The affidavit said Jennings then told police this other person forced him to watch and upload such content when he was about 14 years old and that he “got into it and started to like it” when he was approximately 17 years old.

The affidavit said Jennings also admitted to viewing child pornography on a website which he accessed as recently as one week prior to being arrested on Sept. 1.

The investigation was conducted by the Mattoon and Charleston police departments.

Jennings’s bond was set at $10,000 and he has since posted the $1,000 required to be released from custody.

