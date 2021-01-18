 Skip to main content
Charleston traffic stop lead to man's arrest for methamphetamine possession
CHARLESTON — A man was arrested for having methamphetamine found after a traffic stop on Friday.

A news release from Charleston police said the stop took place just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Harrison Avenue.

The driver, a 43-year-old Charleston man, was arrested after methamphetamine was found in his shoe, the release said.

It said a police K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, leading to the search. Nothing was found in the vehicle but about a quarter-ounce of methamphetamine was found in the man’s shoe, it said.

The release also said the man was driving on a revoked license and his vehicle was seized pending forfeiture proceedings.

Coles County court records don’t show any charges yet on file against the man in connection with the incident.

