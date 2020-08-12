Charleston traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 for meth possession

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A traffic stop in Charleston on Tuesday led to the arrest of two people for methamphetamine possession.

Benjamin E. Clifton and Cidney J. Trueblood, both 24 and of Mattoon, were arrested after the stop in the 100 block of North Division Street, a news release from Charleston police said.

The release said the traffic stop took place just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and, during the stop, an officer saw a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine on the ground outside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle that followed led to the discovery of two syringes and other drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine residue, it said.

Coles County court records show Clifton has been charged with methamphetamine possession in connection with the arrest. He also faces earlier, pending cases accusing him of drug possession, as well, the records show.

Court records don't show that Trueblood has yet been charged in connection with the Tuesday incident but she does have an earlier, pending drug possession case.

Meanwhile, Charleston police also announced the arrest of a 42-year-old Charleston man for methamphetamine possession after a traffic stop at the intersection of Seventh Street and Van Buren Avenue early Wednesday.