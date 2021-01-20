 Skip to main content
Charleston traffic stop leads to meth arrest
CHARLESTON — A traffic stop in Charleston led to the arrest of a Mattoon woman for having methamphetamine.

A news release from Charleston police said the 39-year-old woman was arrested after the stop for a vehicle registration violation.

The release said the search that followed led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the woman’s pants, along with $1,200 in cash in the vehicle.

The stop took place about 9:15 p.m. Jan.14 near the intersection of Second Street and Monroe Avenue, according to the release.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and her vehicle was seized pending forfeiture proceedings, it said.

Coles County court records don’t show any charges yet on file against the woman in connection with the arrest.

