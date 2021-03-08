 Skip to main content
Charleston traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrest, police say
0 comments

Charleston traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrest, police say

Michelle Steeples

Steeples

CHARLESTON — Police say a traffic stop in Charleston on Saturday led to the arrest of a woman for methamphetamine possession.

The stop took place about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue following “multiple” traffic violations by the vehicle’s driver, Charleston police said in a news release. 

Police said a search of the vehicle led to the arrest of the driver, Michelle N. Steeples, 45, of Charleston.

The search and discovery of about two grams of suspected methamphetamine took place after a police K-9 alerted to the presents of drugs, police said. Steeples was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and the vehicle was seized pending forfeiture proceedings.

Coles County court records don’t show any charges yet on file in connection with the arrest, but Steeples has a pending case in which she’s accused of having methamphetamine on Jan. 2.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

