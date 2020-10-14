 Skip to main content
Charleston traffic stop results in drug arrest
Charleston traffic stop results in drug arrest

Hakeem Harvey-Robinson

Harvey-Robinson

CHARLESTON — A traffic stop in Charleston early Tuesday led to the arrest of a Champaign man on a drug possession charge.

Hakeem E. Harvey-Robinson, 21, initially refused to stop for a police officer and also tried to walk away from the scene after he eventually did stop, Charleston police said.

The release said an officer tried to stop Harvey-Robinson for a traffic violation and he was eventually arrested the 1500 block of Division Street about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The initial attempt to stop Harvey-Robinson's vehicle took place in the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue, it said.

Eastern Illinois University police assisted in searching Harvey-Robinson, which led to the discovery of about 4 grams, about one-eighth of an ounce, of cocaine, the release said.

Coles County court records show that Harvey-Robinson has been charged with a drug possession charge and aggravated fleeing from police, both felony offenses. He's scheduled for a court hearing on Monday.

The police department's news release said the vehicle he was driving was seized pending forfeiture proceedings.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

