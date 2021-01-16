Charleston woman admits to nursing home thefts

CHARLESTON — A woman was ordered to pay restitution when she admitted to stealing from residents of a Mattoon nursing home while she was employed there.

Sandra L. Thomas, 45, for whom records show a Charleston address, pleaded guilty to a theft charge accusing her of stealing and using a public aid card from a man in August.

Just more than $1,500 in restitution was ordered as part of the two-year probation sentence Thomas received, and the restitution will cover other thefts for which she wasn’t charged.

Case records indicate that, at the time, the man was staying at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for therapy.

He later found suspicious purchases on his card account, and Thomas admitted to stealing the card and from other residents after police identified her as a suspect, the records show.