 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston woman admits to nursing home thefts
0 comments

Charleston woman admits to nursing home thefts

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A woman was ordered to pay restitution when she admitted to stealing from residents of a Mattoon nursing home while she was employed there.

Sandra L. Thomas, 45, for whom records show a Charleston address, pleaded guilty to a theft charge accusing her of stealing and using a public aid card from a man in August.

Watch now: Mattoon Rotary Club food drive donates $61,000-plus to local pantries

Just more than $1,500 in restitution was ordered as part of the two-year probation sentence Thomas received, and the restitution will cover other thefts for which she wasn’t charged.

Case records indicate that, at the time, the man was staying at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for therapy.

Moose Lodge gives New Year's boost to plans to build Mattoon dog park in 2021

He later found suspicious purchases on his card account, and Thomas admitted to stealing the card and from other residents after police identified her as a suspect, the records show.

The probation sentence Thomas received was the type called second chance, which allows for no record of a conviction if completed successfully. The sentence’s requirements also included no future contact with the nursing home.

Lake Land uses COVID-19 modified student recruiting efforts

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Thomas by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News