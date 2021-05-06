Charleston woman admits to stabbing man during argument

CHARLESTON — An argument over the use of bug spray might have led to the stabbing incident to which a Charleston woman admitted.

Goldie D. Young, 39, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge that accused her of stabbing a man in his shoulder with a kitchen knife on April 10, 2020.

Counseling requirements were among the terms of the two-year probation sentence she received.

Records in Young’s case say the man who was stabbed told police they were arguing whether to use bug spray and Young was worried the spray might harm her pet tarantula.

Young wouldn’t talk about the stabbing when she was interviewed, but told police she'd been using a chemical inhalant, according to the records.