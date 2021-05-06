 Skip to main content
Charleston woman admits to stabbing man during argument
CHARLESTON — An argument over the use of bug spray might have led to the stabbing incident to which a Charleston woman admitted.

Goldie D. Young, 39, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge that accused her of stabbing a man in his shoulder with a kitchen knife on April 10, 2020.

Counseling requirements were among the terms of the two-year probation sentence she received.

Woman admits taking money from Mattoon nursing home resident

Records in Young’s case say the man who was stabbed told police they were arguing whether to use bug spray and Young was worried the spray might harm her pet tarantula.

Young wouldn’t talk about the stabbing when she was interviewed, but told police she'd been using a chemical inhalant, according to the records.

The probation requirements include an evaluation for substance abuse and mental health treatment needed. Young will be required to follow the evaluation’s recommendations.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick based the sentence on the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

