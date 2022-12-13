Charleston woman arrested for drug induced homicide

CHARLESTON — An investigation into a fatal fentanyl overdose has led to the arrest of a Charleston woman on a preliminary charge of drug induced homicide.

Kaddie D. Cox, 29, was arrested Monday and is currently being held in the Coles County Jail.

According to a Charleston Police Department news release, police were called Oct. 10 to the 600 block of Division Street to investigate a fentanyl-related death.

"Through witness statements, search warrants and other evidence, Charleston police detectives and and inspectors from East Central Illinois Task Force determined that Cox delivered the substance knowing it was fentanyl," the release stated.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

