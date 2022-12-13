Charleston woman charged with drug-induced homicide

CHARLESTON — An investigation into a fatal fentanyl overdose has led to a Charleston woman being charged with drug induced homicide.

Kaddie D. Cox, 29, was arrested Monday and is currently being held in the Coles County Jail on $200,000 bond, which requires the posting of $20,000 to be released.

According to a Charleston Police Department news release, police were called Oct. 10 to the 600 block of Division Street to investigate a fentanyl-related death.

"Through witness statements, search warrants and other evidence, Charleston police detectives and and inspectors from East Central Illinois Task Force determined that Cox delivered the substance knowing it was fentanyl," the release stated.

The charge, filed in Monday in Coles County Circuit Court, identifies the victim as Alex Alsbury. The charge states that Cox knowingly delivered less than one gram of a substance containing fentanyl to Alsbury, causing his death.

The charge is a Class X felony, carrying with it a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years and the sentence would be served consecutively to any Cox receives on three pending Coles County charges. Those charges allege the delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and criminal damage to government property.

