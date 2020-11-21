 Skip to main content
Charleston woman gets probation for drug offense
Charleston woman gets probation for drug offense

CHARLESTON — An evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed was one of the terms of the sentence a woman received for heroin distribution.

Charita M. Lenox, 36, for whom court records show a Charleston address, pleaded guilty to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

Case records indicate that police conducted a controlled buy of heroin at Lenox’s residence on March 5 of last year. She and another woman were arrested and charged with drug offenses.

With the agreement reached in Lenox’s case, she was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation with the treatment evaluation as one of its requirements. A charge of possession with intent to deliver was dismissed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Lenox by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Sean Britton recommended.

The other suspect in the case, Teneesha M. Ray, 35, also received a 2 1/2-year probation sentenced when she pleaded guilty in April 2019.

