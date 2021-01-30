Charleston woman gets probation for theft, forgery

CHARLESTON — A woman was ordered to repay about $900 to another woman after she admitted to using her online payment service and forging a check on her account.

Amea L. Morecraft, 39, whose address on record is in Charleston, pleaded guilty to theft and forgery charges and was placed on probation for two years.

The sentence was the type known as second chance probation, which can result in no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

In addition to the restitution payment, probation terms included Morecraft’s having no future contact with the woman.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.

