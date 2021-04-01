Chicago man arrested for having gun, drugs after traffic stop in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A man was arrested Wednesday evening after he fled on foot from a traffic stop and drugs and a gun were found in his possession.

Police had to use a stun gun to get the 35-year-old man from Chicago to comply and make the arrest, a news release from Charleston police said.

The traffic stop took place about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after multiple violations by the driver near the intersection of Sixth Street and Polk Avenue in Charleston, the release said.

It said the man refused to be searched but allowed police to search his vehicle, and a handgun was located under its center console.

The man then ran from the scene as officers were about to handcuff him, the release said. After a pursuit, the man tried to put a bag of suspected cocaine down a storm drain before he was detained using the stun gun.

Coles County court records don’t show any charges yet on file against the man in connection with the incident.

