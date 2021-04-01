 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago man arrested for having gun, drugs after traffic stop in Charleston
0 comments
top story

Chicago man arrested for having gun, drugs after traffic stop in Charleston

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man was arrested Wednesday evening after he fled on foot from a traffic stop and drugs and a gun were found in his possession.

Police had to use a stun gun to get the 35-year-old man from Chicago to comply and make the arrest, a news release from Charleston police said.

3 running for one seat on Charleston school board

The traffic stop took place about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after multiple violations by the driver near the intersection of Sixth Street and Polk Avenue in Charleston, the release said.

It said the man refused to be searched but allowed police to search his vehicle, and a handgun was located under its center console.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: Eastern Illinois University union pickets over contract negotiations

The man then ran from the scene as officers were about to handcuff him, the release said. After a pursuit, the man tried to put a bag of suspected cocaine down a storm drain before he was detained using the stun gun.

Coles County court records don’t show any charges yet on file against the man in connection with the incident.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Honduran family reunites after border detention

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested for breaking into Mattoon home
Crime and Courts

Man arrested for breaking into Mattoon home

  • Updated

A man was arrested Sunday for attacking a woman at her Mattoon home, police announced. Tyree D. Neal, 24, is also suspected of stealing firearms and other items from the woman’s residence as well as burglarizing a nearby garage.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News