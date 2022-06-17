Child pornography charges filed against Decatur man in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke has announced that 17 child pornography charges have been filed against Tyler J. Davis, 19, of Decatur, formerly of Shelbyville.

A state's attorney's office press release reported that the charges were filed on Wednesday following an investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police, Zone 5 Investigations, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Mattoon Police Department.

The charges include 14 counts of dissemination of child pornography, alleging the dissemination of films, videotapes or other moving depictions of child pornography involving children under the age of 13; and one count involving a child under the age of 18. The 15 counts alleging dissemination are Class X felonies with mandatory prison sentences, with sentencing range of 6-30 years in prison, mandatory supervised release of 3 years to life, lifetime registration as a sexual predator, and a maximum fine of $100,000.

One count of possession of child pornography was charged, alleging the possession of a pornographic film, videotape, or other moving depiction of a child under the age of 13. This offense is a Class 2 felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in prison, lifetime registration as a sexual predator, and a maximum fine of $100,000.

A count of possession of child pornography also was charged, alleging the possession of a pornographic photograph of a child under the age of 18. This charge is a Class 3 felony with a sentencing range of 2-5 years in prison, lifetime registration as a sexual predator, and maximum fine of $100,000.

The release reported that all 17 charges are alleged to have occurred on Sept. 10, 2021. Davis was arrested on Thursday. Bond is set at a level at which he would need to post $25,000 in order to be released from custody.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

