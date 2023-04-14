CHARLESTON — Mattoon native and Charleston-based attorney Chris Wetzel has been selected by the judges of the 5th Judicial Circuit as an associate judge.

Marcia Meis, director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, announced on Friday in a press release that Wetzel will fill the vacancy left as a result of former Associate Judge Brian Bower's election as a circuit judge for the circuit.

Wetzel, a graduate of Mattoon High School, received his bachelor's from Millikin University in 1995 and his law degree from Southern Illinois University in 2002. After graduating from law school, he joined the Charleston law firm of Ronald Tulin. In 2012, Wetzel opened his own law office in Charleston. He will begin his judicial duties on May 1.

"I am honored and excited to be able to serve the people of Coles County," Wetzel said in the press release. "I am very blessed and fortunate to be able to learn from and work with the judges and court personnel at the Coles County Courthouse."

The incoming associate judge is the son of Steve and Beckie Wetzel. He is a lifelong resident of Mattoon, where he resides with his wife, Erin, and sons, Zachary, Andrew, Max and Harrison.

Presiding Judge Mitchell Shick said in the press release that the judges of Coles County and the 5th Judicial Circuit are excited to welcome Wetzel as a colleague.

"The application and selection process was very competitive and we had several excellent and qualified attorneys from which to choose," Shick said. "Collectively, the judges of the circuit felt that Mr. Wetzel's experience and qualifications made him the best choice for Coles County and the Fifth Judicial Circuit."

Today in history: April 14 1865: Abraham Lincoln 1949: “Wilhelmstrasse Trial” 1960: Berry Gordy 1994: U.S. Air Force F-15 2007: Vladimir Putin 2017: Aaron Hernandez 2020: Donald Trump 2021: Carlos Rodón 2021: Kim Potter 2022: Elon Musk