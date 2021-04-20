Coles Co. leaders hope Floyd tragedy leads to positive change

CHARLESTON — Lives have been forever changed by the events leading up Derek Chauvin’s conviction Tuesday in connection with the death of George Floyd.

Taneya Higginbotham’s only hope is that the change that emerges is a positive step forward.

"My heart was beating just wondering with anticipation what is going to come out of this," Higginbotham said, describing her feelings prior to the verdict being announced.

She added that the trial could have ramifications ranging from what children talk about on school on Wednesday to how the judicial system will handle such cases in the future.

The Mattoon-area resident recently founded The RealiTea ProjecT to further discussions and actions on racial injustice and racial equity.

Higginbotham said the verdict is a victory for the Black community after many setbacks and provides justice for Floyd's family, but added that her "heart goes out" to Chauvin's family. She said she will pray for healing and relief for everyone involved with the case.

"No one's lives who were affected by this case are ever going to be the same," Higginbotham said.