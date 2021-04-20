Coles Co. leaders hope Floyd tragedy leads to positive change

CHARLESTON — Lives have been forever changed by the events leading up Derek Chauvin’s conviction Tuesday in connection with the death of George Floyd.
Taneya Higginbotham’s only hope is that the change that emerges is a positive step forward.
"My heart was beating just wondering with anticipation what is going to come out of this," Higginbotham said, describing her feelings prior to the verdict being announced.
She added that the trial could have ramifications ranging from what children talk about on school on Wednesday to how the judicial system will handle such cases in the future.
The Mattoon-area resident recently founded The RealiTea ProjecT to further discussions and actions on racial injustice and racial equity.
Higginbotham said the verdict is a victory for the Black community after many setbacks and provides justice for Floyd's family, but added that her "heart goes out" to Chauvin's family. She said she will pray for healing and relief for everyone involved with the case.
"No one's lives who were affected by this case are ever going to be the same," Higginbotham said.
For the next step, Higginbotham said she hopes the community and the nation can grow from this experience. She said this moment in time can provide an opportunity for the community to come together to address issues of racial injustice in the Mattoon area. She added that the RealiTea ProjecT plans to hold virtual panel discussion on these issues May 7.
"Above all, we hope that other organizations will use this opportunity to form alliances in good faith and help Black voices be heard," said Brittany Britton, president of the Black Student Union at Eastern Illinois University in a statement provided by the university.
Interviewed before the verdict was announced, Coles County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine said the case led to a movement for police reform "around the world." He said the sheriff's office is always checking its policies and procedures to ensure they're in line with current use-of-force guidelines.
"We, like all law enforcement, will continue to adapt," Heleine said. "I believe we will continue to see changes around the world regarding policing."
Heleine said he hopes the case leads to an open dialogue between law enforcement agencies and lawmakers to come up with solutions.
"I believed with an open dialogue it allows for transparency between all involved and often will lead to better solutions," Heleine said.
Charleston Police Department Chief Chad Reed said the Floyd case caused a push for police reform bills across the country and brought about policy changes, many of which have been in place for years at the department.
"Despite the riots, looting, and calls to defund and abolish the police in the larger cities, here locally we received an outpouring of support from our community," Reed said. "Our officers are passionate about providing professional police services to our residents and will continue to do so."
Reed said law enforcement, like all professions, should be constantly looking for ways to improve. He said agencies should continue to seek out the best training, upgrade their equipment, and ensure that their policies are up to the best standards of practice.
"Recruiting has been tough recently. We normally have 25-30 candidates test for us annually. This year we have 12," Reed said. "Our recruiting efforts have been diminished due to COVID, but normally we recruit heavily on social media, on college campuses, etc. We strive to hire the best candidate based on ability and potential and not on race or gender."
Chief Sam Gaines said Mattoon Police Department is well respected in the community. He said they conduct business in accordance with state and federal laws. Should those laws change, Gaines said they will adjust and follow the new ones. Should a concern ever be raised with how the department conducts itself, Gaines said he would immediately address the issue.
Regarding diversity within the police force, Gaines said they advertise openings to all. He said those who apply are tested by an outside agency, IO Solutions, and are are interviewed and ranked by the Mattoon fire and police board.
"After that we hire down the list from top to bottom. We want the best applicant, regardless of race," Gaines said.
