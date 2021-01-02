Coles Co. sheriff's correctional officer accused of sexual conduct with female inmate

CHARLESTON — A Coles County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer was arrested on Thursday and is accused of sexual conduct with a female jail inmate.

The release said sheriff’s office officials became aware of the allegation against Golding on Tuesday. The office then contacted Illinois State Police to conduct the investigation, it said.

It said Golding was placed on leave during the investigation. The Coles County State’s Attorney’s Office arranged an arrest warrant on Thursday.

Golding was arrested later that day and and is being housed in another county's jail, the release said.

The release said the sheriff’s office is taking the allegation “very seriously” and will continue to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.