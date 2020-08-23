Coles County assistant prosecutor accused of 'prosecutorial misconduct' by lawyer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A defense attorney has filed a motion to dismiss two Coles County DUI cases, saying that an assistant state's attorney sought sexual favors from the defendant in these cases.

Attorney Todd Reardon filed this "motion to dismiss due to prosecutorial misconduct" late Friday afternoon on behalf of his client, a 21-year-old Coles County woman, regarding the alleged misconduct of Assistant State's Attorney Brady Allen. The motion alleges that Allen sought to advance his sexual desires with the defendant by communicating with her about her cases.

Allen could not be reached for comment Sunday afternoon.

State's Attorney Jesse Danley said that he had not been aware of the allegations against Allen prior to the motion to dismiss being filed on Friday and that he is still reviewing the contents of this filing.

"We are going to investigate the allegations and take the appropriate action," Danley said, adding that an outside agency could be brought in to assist with this investigation if needed. He declined further comment.