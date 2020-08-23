Coles County assistant prosecutor accused of 'prosecutorial misconduct' by lawyer

CHARLESTON — A defense attorney has filed a motion to dismiss two Coles County DUI cases, saying that an assistant state's attorney sought sexual favors from the defendant in these cases.
Attorney Todd Reardon filed this "motion to dismiss due to prosecutorial misconduct" late Friday afternoon on behalf of his client, a 21-year-old Coles County woman, regarding the alleged misconduct of Assistant State's Attorney Brady Allen. The motion alleges that Allen sought to advance his sexual desires with the defendant by communicating with her about her cases.
Allen could not be reached for comment Sunday afternoon.
State's Attorney Jesse Danley said that he had not been aware of the allegations against Allen prior to the motion to dismiss being filed on Friday and that he is still reviewing the contents of this filing.
"We are going to investigate the allegations and take the appropriate action," Danley said, adding that an outside agency could be brought in to assist with this investigation if needed. He declined further comment.
The defendant said in an affidavit that Allen communicated with her via cellphone calls and text, and by social media. She said that he sought sexual favors and pornographic photos from her in exchange for favorable treatment of her cases, noting that she did ultimately give him a photo, according to the affidavit. She said that Allen also told her to ignore her attorney's advice and to take a plea deal in her cases.
In addition, the defendant said that she is friends with a woman who is a defendant in another DUI case and that Allen also requested sexual favors and pornographic material from this woman in exchange for assistance in that case, according to the affidavit.
Reardon said in his motion to dismiss that his defendant's constitutional rights, specifically her right to counsel, were violated by Allen's actions and that his actions also are a violation of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct for court proceedings.
"As a result of the state's action by Brady Allen, the defendant's defense has been irreparably harmed," Reardon wrote in his motion.
Status hearings in the defendant's two DUI cases were already scheduled for Tuesday prior to the filing of the motion to dismiss.