Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn announces retirement

Glenn said he has heard a little bit of everything during his tenure, from small claims, traffic and misdemeanor cases to family law, malpractice and felony cases. He has presided over cases in each of the circuit's five counties, as well as in counties in other circuits.

“I am grateful to the citizens of the 5th Judicial Circuit for entrusting me with this responsibility. Every case is important to me, regardless of the size of the claim. I give every case my full attention and never go in unprepared,” Glenn said. “We are blessed to have outstanding lawyers and judges in this area. I am constantly learning from them.”

Glenn served as chief judge of the 5th Judicial Circuit from 2003 to 2007 and as presiding judge of Coles County from 2012 to 2014. He also served briefly as presiding judge of Edgar County in 2006.

In addition, Glenn serves as a mentor with the Illinois New Judge Mentoring Program and has mentored nine new judges of the circuit. He also serves as a mentor with the Peer Judge Mentoring Program and a facilitator with the Judicial Performance Evaluation Program.