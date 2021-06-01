 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn announces retirement
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn announces retirement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn has announced that he plans to retire at the end of his current term and to not seek judicial retention in the November 2022 election.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a judge and still look forward to coming to work every day. I will miss the people at the Coles County Courthouse, as well as my friends and colleagues throughout the circuit," Glenn said in a press release on Tuesday. The Mattoon native plans to leave office on Dec. 4, 2022 after serving 24 years on the bench.

Glenn said he recently notified the Illinois Supreme Court by letter of his retirement plans in hopes of giving other judicial candidates time to complete the necessary paperwork to run for the position in the next election.

“It has been an honor to serve the people, but it’s time for someone else to have this opportunity and for the public and litigants to see another point of view,” the judge said.

Judge James Glenn

Glenn

Glenn was first elected in 1998 as a circuit court judge of the 5th Judicial Circuit, serving Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Vermilion counties. He was retained by voters in 2004, 2010 and 2016.

In his early years, Glenn presided at the Edgar County Courthouse in Paris, though he also heard cases regularly in Cumberland County. In 2001, Glenn began hearing cases in Coles County, while continuing to preside over a wide range of cases in Edgar County until 2011.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Glenn said he has heard a little bit of everything during his tenure, from small claims, traffic and misdemeanor cases to family law, malpractice and felony cases. He has presided over cases in each of the circuit's five counties, as well as in counties in other circuits.

“I am grateful to the citizens of the 5th Judicial Circuit for entrusting me with this responsibility. Every case is important to me, regardless of the size of the claim. I give every case my full attention and never go in unprepared,” Glenn said. “We are blessed to have outstanding lawyers and judges in this area. I am constantly learning from them.”

Watch now: Coles County communities gather to honor the fallen

Glenn served as chief judge of the 5th Judicial Circuit from 2003 to 2007 and as presiding judge of Coles County from 2012 to 2014. He also served briefly as presiding judge of Edgar County in 2006.

In addition, Glenn serves as a mentor with the Illinois New Judge Mentoring Program and has mentored nine new judges of the circuit. He also serves as a mentor with the Peer Judge Mentoring Program and a facilitator with the Judicial Performance Evaluation Program.

The Supreme Court appointed Glenn in 2002 to serve for nine years with the Judicial Conference of Illinois, which makes recommendations for court system improvements. He was appointed in 2019 to serve as an alternate member of the Illinois Courts Commission, a disciplinary agency tasked with hearing misconduct complaints against judges and making final determinations on the cases.

Glenn earned a bachelor's in political science from the University of Illinois in 1982. He received his law degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 1985. Before becoming a judge, he practiced law for 13 years alongside his father, the late Ralph Glenn, and Thomas Logue, at the Mattoon law firm of Glenn & Logue.

In retirement, Glenn said he plans to spend more time with his family and to continue his service with the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News