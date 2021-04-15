Coles County jury acquits man of beating other who fondled self near children

The jury deliberated for just less than two hours before returning its verdict at the end of a two-day trial.

Baird, 30, was arrested on Oct. 1 after the beating was reported at Sunrise Apartments, 1817 S. Ninth St., Mattoon.

He didn't testify during the trial but the jury heard a recording of his interview with police. During the interview, Baird admitted hitting the other man with a floor lamp after discovering what he was doing.

Baird also hit and kicked the other man after he was unconscious, the trial evidence indicated. The other man suffered fractures and other injuries and spent about a month in the hospital, according to the evidence.

Also during the trial, a woman who was at the apartment testified and confirmed seeing the other man exposed. The other woman who Danley described as uncooperative didn't testify.

While the jury didn't hear from the victim of the beating, it did learn that he has a pending arrest warrant in the state of Indiana.

After the trial, Danley said the case "was always a close call" and he acknowledged that Baird was trying to protect the children. The extent of his actions and the other man's injuries seemed unreasonable and led to the decision to prosecute Baird, he said.