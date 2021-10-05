Coles County jury finds Adamson guilty of murder

CHARLESTON — For a second time, a Coles County jury has found Shawn Adamson guilty of all charges stemming from the 2016 shooting death of Ciara Faires.

A second trial, held last week in Coles County Circuit Court, followed an appellate court ruling in July that ordered that a new trial was warranted on the grounds of ineffective counsel. Part of what prompted the ruling was the attorneys' failure to object to the jury hearing a transcript of testimony from the man who fired the fatal shot.

Adamson, 39, was never accused of shooting Faires, who was 23 when she died. Instead, prosecutors tried to show that his attempt to forcibly retrieve a gun from her boyfriend, James Todd Shafer, led to the confrontation in which she received her fatal injury while standing outside a Mattoon apartment on July 16, 2016.

Shafer was convicted of firing the shot through a wall that killed her. The bullet, Shafer said, was not intended to kill Faires. Shafer originally was sentenced to 53 years in prison for first-degree murder, but his sentence has since been reduced to 27 years.

Adamson was sentenced to 53 years in prison following the first trial. A sentencing hearing following this conviction on murder and illegal use of a firearm charges, will be held Nov. 19.

The prosecution once again argued it was Adamson’s actions that caused circumstances that let to the foreseeable death of Faires, characterizing Adamson as the “catalyst,” during closing arguments Friday.

The series of incidents that played out and led to Faires' death started with Shafer and another man being recruited for a robbery but then not returning the guns they received for it, according to evidence presented at the trials.

It began at Adamson's Mattoon residence, then Shafer and Brett Magana were taken to the robbery target's home by another man, who provided them the guns to use, the evidence showed.

Shafer and Magana mostly backed out of the robbery and kept the guns when they left, leading Adamson and others to search for the two men to try to retrieve the firearms.

Shafer and Faires ended up at a friend's apartment at 313 S. 21st St., Mattoon, according to the evidence. Adamson then arrived with two other men, Matthew Cook and Kevin Johnson.

Adamson allegedly fired a gun while outside the apartment, leading Shafer, who was inside, to return fire. Faires had left the apartment because of a disagreement but was still outside and was hit by one of Shafer's two shots, causing her fatal injury, the evidence showed.

Adamson has consistently argued that he did not cause the death of Faires in any way.

During her closing statement, Public Defender Stephanie Corum argued that the only solid and undeniable piece of truth was that Shafer fired the gun that killed Faires.

“That’s the only truth we can rely on,” said Corum. "That Todd Shafer fired a gun through a wall."

Adamson expressed he was disheartened by the verdict in a Facebook post.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.