Coles County jury finds man guilty of sexually assault girl
CHARLESTON — A Coles County jury returned a guilty verdict against Joseph J. Rollins, who was accused of engaging in sex acts with a 10-year-old girl in November.

Rollins, 38, of rural Mattoon, faces a requirement of prison time with a minimum possible sentence of six years.

The girl testified during the trial and the jury also saw video recordings of interviews with her, during which she described the sex acts.

Rollins didn't testify but evidence included a video recording of his police interview, during which he denied molesting the girl.

Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley asked the jury to believe the girl's accounts.

County Public Defender Anthony Ortega, who represented Rollins, didn't present any evidence during the trial. Ortega noted Rollins' denial in his argument to the jury and said there was no other evidence to support the girl's accounts.

The jury deliberated about an hour before delivering its verdict at the end of the two-day trial.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick scheduled Rollins' sentencing hearing for June 2. Rollins had been free on bond but Schick granted a prosecution motion to revoked his bond and keep him jailed pending sentencing.

The charges against Rollins included predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. The offense requires a prison sentence of six to 60 years when there's a conviction.

The other charges against Rollins were aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which accused him of fondling the girl.

