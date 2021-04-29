Coles County jury finds man guilty of sexually assault girl

CHARLESTON — A Coles County jury returned a guilty verdict against Joseph J. Rollins, who was accused of engaging in sex acts with a 10-year-old girl in November.

Rollins, 38, of rural Mattoon, faces a requirement of prison time with a minimum possible sentence of six years.

The girl testified during the trial and the jury also saw video recordings of interviews with her, during which she described the sex acts.

Rollins didn't testify but evidence included a video recording of his police interview, during which he denied molesting the girl.

Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley asked the jury to believe the girl's accounts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

County Public Defender Anthony Ortega, who represented Rollins, didn't present any evidence during the trial. Ortega noted Rollins' denial in his argument to the jury and said there was no other evidence to support the girl's accounts.