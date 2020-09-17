Coles County man admits threatening human services worker

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A Coles County man was sentenced to prison when he admitted threatening a human services worker investigating a child abuse case.

A charge accusing Chad W. Hutson of battering the child was dismissed and he also waived extradition in order to face a pending criminal case in the state of Minnesota.

Hutson, 40, of Ashmore, pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening a human services provider.

With the agreement reached in his case, he was sentenced to two years in prison.

The charge was a felony offense that could have resulted in a two- to five-year prison term or up to 2 1/2 years of probation.

It accused Hutson of sending the threatening messages to the service worker through social media on April 25.

He was also charged with aggravated battery, the charge that was dismissed.

Hutson was also accused of hitting a child several times, causing severe bruising, on Jan. 14.

The extradition waiver was in connection with a case from Otter Tail County, Minnesota. The extradition case says he fled from there in May after being charged with an aggravated DUI offense.