Coles County man pleads guilty to meth possession
Coles County man pleads guilty to meth possession

CHARLESTON — A man was placed on probation after he admitted having methamphetamine on two occasions.

Darren F. Chism, 53, for whom records show a rural Ashmore address, pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession charges accusing him of having the drug on Oct. 30 and Aug. 12.

A possession charge accusing him of having another drug during the October incident was dismissed. Chism was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation in each case, with the two sentences running at the same time.

Probation terms included an evaluation for substance abuse treatment and a requirement that Chism follow its recommendations.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Chism by accepting a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

