Coles County man sentenced to 10 years

Fritz was arrested on June 14 after getting in a crash in rural Moultrie County, prosecutors said. He been driving a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder that had been reported stolen from Gays.

"While the deputy was searching the area for possible occupants, Fritz approached the scene driving the stolen Nissan Pathfinder," prosecutors said in a statement. "The deputy conducted a traffic stop, and after attempts to elude the deputy, both by failing to stop the Pathfinder as well as physically resisting the deputy, Fritz was taken into custody. A search of the Pathfinder revealed a Ruger rifle, which had been stolen from the same residence as the Pathfinder."