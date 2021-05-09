 Skip to main content
Coles County man sentenced to prison for fondling girl
Coles County man sentenced to prison for fondling girl

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison when he admitted fondling a 10-year-old girl.

Kyle W. Ackerman, 24, of Oakland, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Ackerman was accused of fondling the girl’s buttocks through her clothing and kissing her on Feb. 7, 2018.

With the agreement reached in his case, he received a 4 1/2-year prison sentence.

Prison time wasn’t required but Ackerman was eligible for a prison term of three to 14 years. That was twice the typical maximum sentence for the conviction, which Ackerman faced because of an earlier sex offense conviction in Douglas County.

In the Coles County case, Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Ackerman by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

Douglas County court records show that Ackerman received a prison sentence for a sexual assault conviction in 2010. He also received a probation term on a misdemeanor sexual abuse charge and child pornography charges were dismissed.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

