Coles County man sentenced to prison for fondling girl

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison when he admitted fondling a 10-year-old girl.

Kyle W. Ackerman, 24, of Oakland, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Ackerman was accused of fondling the girl’s buttocks through her clothing and kissing her on Feb. 7, 2018.

With the agreement reached in his case, he received a 4 1/2-year prison sentence.

Prison time wasn’t required but Ackerman was eligible for a prison term of three to 14 years. That was twice the typical maximum sentence for the conviction, which Ackerman faced because of an earlier sex offense conviction in Douglas County.