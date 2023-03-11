SPRINGFIELD — An appellate court threw out one charge and sent another back to trial court for a Coles County man convicted of sexually assaulting a child, citing multiple problems with the original case.

Tony W. Hawkins, 54, was sentenced in December 2019 to 57 years in prison on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child: 32 years on the first count, 25 years on the second count. He was accused of forcing a child younger than 5 into sex acts.

On Friday, a three-judge panel of the Fourth District Court of Appeals reversed the trial court's decision on the first count and sent it back to the lower court for further proceedings. The justices found that the child in the case should not have been allowed to testify over closed-circuit television, rather than inside the courtroom with Hawkins, because prosecutors had not provided sufficient evidence as to why that was necessary.

Additionally, the appellate court agreed with Hawkins that the second count had not been filed properly. His conviction on that count was vacated, meaning he cannot be retried on that count.

Reached by phone Friday night, Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley — who did not hold the office at the time of the initial charges — said he was still assessing the impact of the appellate court ruling.

“It’s unfortunate,” Danley said. “That was a tough-fought case.”

Danley added that then-Assistant State's Attorneys Jenifer Schiavone and Joy Wolf put in a lot of time catching up on and prosecuting this case, which had been started by then-Assistant State's Attorney Tom Bucher under a prior administration.

“We have a child victim here who deserves justice,” Danley said. “I don’t have any doubt in my mind that he committed the crimes and neither did the jury.”

Hawkins was first charged in the case in December 2016, when prosecutors filed three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child against him.

In January 2018, prosecutors said they had reached a negotiated resolution with Hawkins, according to a case history related as part of the appellate court ruling. Hawkins was to plead guilty to misdemeanor battery and avoid incarceration; prosecutors said their primary goal was to ensure the child remained covered by an order of protection, something the parties said was tied to Hawkins' conviction. A judge, after hearing from both parties, rejected the plea agreement.

In December 2018, the trial court empaneled a jury. The day after jury selection, prosecutors said the child had made a "new disclosure," and ultimately elected to dismiss the charges with the intention that new charges would be filed, according to the appellate court.

Later that day, prosecutors filed the two counts of which Hawkins was ultimately convicted by a jury. Then, on the first day of the September 2019 trial, one of the charges was amended, changing language related to a sex act.

Hawkins argued that the second set of charges violated a legal requirement that prosecutors must bring all known charges against a defendant at the same time, if the offenses all stem from the same event. He said the allegations were not, in fact, based on new information, citing earlier statements made in the case.

The appellate court agreed and vacated one count because of this reasoning. Justice Peter C. Cavanagh wrote in the opinion that prosecutors "knew about the allegations ... at the time of the filing of the charges in the previous matter," and should have charged the offense at that time.

Additionally, the appellate court sided with Hawkins' argument that the child in the case should not have been allowed to testify remotely. The trial court judge had granted the prosecution's request for this, basing its decision on prior testimony of the child's mother and her statements about how the child had reacted to a previous court hearing at which Hawkins was not even present.

Hawkins argued that prosecutors had not sufficiently proven the necessity of the child testifying remotely. The appellate court agreed, saying the trial court "abused its discretion" and noting that there was a "complete absence of evidence or case-specific findings establishing (the child) would be traumatized if she had to testify in the presence of (Hawkins)."

Hawkins is currently in custody at Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Because the first count was sent back to the trial court, further proceedings in Coles County are an option, Danley said.

“If it can be retried, it will be retried, but there are a lot of other factors that go into these,” Danley said of cases involving child victims. He noted the young age of the victim, who would potentially need to serve as a witness again. “It’s about the victim; it’s not about us.”

READ THE APPELLATE COURT RULING

Editor's note: This document contains descriptions and subject matter that readers may find disturbing.