Camera use by local police departments rises, but are they worth it? Experts disagree An investigation by Lee Enterprises and Type Investigations looked at how agencies have responded to calls for more accountability — including the use of cameras — after George Floyd's murder.

CHARLESTON — Five years have passed since the Coles County Sheriff's Office implemented body camera use for its patrol officers.

The Charleston Police Department and Mattoon Police Department acquired body cameras of their own the following year, 2019. These cameras have since become standard equipment for law enforcement personnel throughout the county.

"They have been great. I actually can't imagine us working without them now," said Coles County Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine of the body cameras worn by all of their approximately 20 patrol officers. "I think the cameras, overall, are a great thing for the officers and the public, as well."

For example, Heleine said the sheriff's office squad car dash cameras (which have been in use for more than 15 years) and the body cameras combine to create a complete video record of the time officers drive up to the scene of a domestic disturbance and enter the residence.

Sgt. Brett Hildebrand, who oversees body and squad car cameras for Charleston Police Department, said this agency was aware that a new state law would eventually require body camera usage for all departments by 2025, so "we purchased ours and went with it" in 2019.

"It's changed law enforcement for sure. They just make our work easier," Hildebrand said of body cameras, which are worn by all of Charleston's roughly 32 patrol officers.

The Charleston Police Department has since found that the benefits of body cameras include enhancing officer safety, Hildebrand said. He explained that these cameras enable officers to gather report information while keeping their hands free of pens and notebooks.

Hildebrand said officers can later review the footage, which is quick to upload — less than a minute for one 20-minute video. He said the cameras also have extensive recording capacity, adding that calls of 1-2 hours in duration do not come close to filling up the available space.

Chief Sam Gaines of the Mattoon Police Department said the body cameras also have been great resources for reviewing complaints filed against officers to see what actually happened, gathering evidence at crime science, and presenting evidence in court.

"That's hard to beat in court," Gaines said of footage gathered by the body cameras worn by all of Mattoon's roughly 39 patrol officers. "Now it's not just the officer's statement on it. You have video footage."

Coles County Public Defender Duane Deters said police body camera video from arrests for driving under the influence and other incidents provide a good resource for seeing what the officers witnessed at the scene.

Deters said the footage also helps verify the statements of defendants before their cases proceed in court and ensure they "stick to the facts" without exaggerating.

"It helps keep people honest. They know exactly what has happened and what has been said could be examined," Deters said. "We are able to confirm what our client has told the police."

Deters added that body cameras do add to the workload for all parties involved in a case because there might be footage from multiple officers to review and each video might be 20 minutes to an hour in length.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office and the Charleston, Mattoon, Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College police departments all use Safe Fleet's Coban brand body cameras, typically purchased with the help of reimbursement grants from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

Gaines noted that the Mattoon Police Department applied for a $125,000 grant last year to reimburse the costs for replacing all of its aging body cameras with new units.

Hildebrand said the compatible equipment enables one agency to authorize another's officers to watch its videos if needed for writing reports and conducting investigations.

The Charleston, Eastern and Lake Land police departments also share a storage server at the sheriff's office for their videos, while Mattoon maintains its own server. Hildebrand said they store most videos for at least three years, and videos involving homicides or other deaths permanently.

Heleine said they have worked with the sheriff's office's information technology director, Mark Harris, to increase capacity in recent years for the terabytes of storage needs and will likely need to pursue grant funding for this in the future.

"It's always something we are going to have to revisit," Heleine said.

Few agencies remain camera shy Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

