Coles County murders chronicled in retired police chief's book

MATTOON — A quarrel in 1855 between the first Coles County clerk, Nathan Ellington, and his son-in-law, Adolphus Monroe, resulted in death by gunshot for the former and death by angry mob for the latter.

Ellington's death has long been memorialized in the clerk's office by a portrait of him beside a display of the fatal derringer. Recently, Ellington's and Monroe's deaths have been chronicled in the new "Murder in Coles County" history book by Randy Ervin, retired chief of the Lake Land College Police Department and a former detective with the Coles County Sheriff's Office.

At 199 pages, the self-published book takes readers from the first documented murder prosecution in Coles County in 1847 to modern cases. Ervin said he hopes the accounts drawn from newspaper archives and other digital sources will help raise awareness of these cases, which are part of Coles County's history.

"This book is dedicated to the memory of the victims and to their families and friends," Ervin wrote. "It is also dedicated to the law enforcement officers who dedicated many hours and sometimes weeks and even years to investigating these crimes in an unyielding effort to bring the culprits to justice and to provide some closure to the families."

The Airtight Bridge photo on the book cover represents a case that police investigated for nearly 30 years, the murder of Diane Marie Riordan Small. Her then-unidentified remains were found in 1980 along the Embarras River at Airtight Bridge in northeast Coles County.

In 1992, a DNA test led to the remains being identified in connection with a missing person report.

"DNA testing, which wasn't available when the body was discovered, proved the body was Ms. Small. In fact, it was the first murder case in Illinois in which DNA evidence was used to identify a murder victim," Ervine wrote.

The investigation culminated in her husband, Thomas Small, pleading guilty in 2017 to the murder, which occurred in Kankakee County.

Linda House, a sales manager with Adams Memorials, said she remembers working with Small's daughter to replace the "Jane Doe" marker at Mound Cemetery in Charleston with a donated gravestone bearing her mother's name.

"That part is burned into my memory. I will never forget that," House said.

Some of the cases in the book were never solved, including the 1897 fatal shooting of prostitute Minnie Taylor that occurred when she answered the doorbell at the Mattoon brothel where she lived and worked.

Ervin said the unknown man at the door asked if she was Minnie Taylor, heard that she was, and then shot her twice through the screen door with a revolver. He said there were murder theories and at least one person of interest reported during the next two decades, but no arrests.

The book's early case chapters depict a rougher era for Charleston and Mattoon when they were not far removed from frontier days. Ervin said saloons, brothels, and gambling houses provided the backdrop for murder cases.

"Some of the stories were like something out of the old west," Ervin said.

During that era, Ervin said a crowd estimated at 5,000 turned out on Feb. 15, 1856, in Charleston for the scheduled execution of Monroe for the fatal shooting of Ellington. Ervin noted that there is speculation that the shooting may have been in self-defense during a fight between the two men.

Ervin said Gov. Joel Matteson ordered a stay of execution, but many in the crowd chipped away at bricks on the jail and eventually breached the building.

"They started shouting, 'Drag him out and hang him,'" Ervin said of the fate that Monroe met that night a few blocks from the courthouse square.

Copies of "Murder in Coles County" are available for $15 each by contacting Ervin at 217-246-7170 or randyjervin@icloud.com.