CHARLESTON — The Charleston and Mattoon police departments and the Coles County Sheriff's Office have each seen their number of officer candidates decrease by more than half in the past 10 years or so.

That smaller pool of candidates has been providing just enough qualified officers to fill vacant positions while offering fewer opportunities to create a backup list of candidates or diversify the ranks of those on patrol.

More than 94% of the officers in each of those three law enforcement agencies are white. The populations in their service areas are predominately white, but the composition is 84.1% for Charleston, 89.9% for Coles County, and 92.9% for Mattoon.

"Just getting people of different backgrounds to apply is a challenge," said Charleston Police Department Deputy Chief Heath Thornton of the low number of applicants.

Still, top law enforcement administrators in Coles County see opportunities for increasing the number of candidates and recruiting more from different backgrounds. These opportunities include changing candidate requirements, partnering with Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College, and stepping up marketing efforts.

The administrators reported that the Charleston Police Department's average pool of testing candidates decreased from 40-50 to 8-15, the Coles County Sheriff's Office's decreased from 40 to 12, and Mattoon Police Department's decreased from 40-50 to 10-15.

"We have had some really good candidates apply, but the numbers have definitely decreased," Thornton said. The Charleston Police Department had been operating with 32 officers but recently hired two more, both women.

Thornton said national news coverage of police officers in large cities who have been accused of excessive use of force might have intimidated some prospective candidates and discouraged them from applying.

Coles County Chief Deputy agreed that news reports of those situations may cause some to shy away from seeking jobs in law enforcement. Heleine also said applicants have had a wide choice of advertised positions in law enforcement, construction and other fields during the worker shortages of recent years.

"The competition is pretty substantial but it's not just law enforcement; there are other jobs out there," Heleine said, adding that some trades offer better pay and/or more opportunities for daytime, weekday work than law enforcement.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office has 47 officers, including corrections officers at the jail and court security officers. Heleine said corrections has a high turnover rate as some of its experienced officers leave to take higher paying jobs with municipal police departments, but corrections officers staff the jail and provide the main source for the sheriff's office to promote officers to patrol.

"That's why, for us, it's so essential to keep our jail staff," Heleine said. He noted that the sheriff's office usually exhausts a new candidate list as soon as it gets one, like its 12 recent candidates. "We are hoping to be pretty close to being able to fully staff the jail with those 12."

Heleine said the sheriff's office recently increased its applicant pools from four to 12 during the past year, in part by opening applications to 20-year-olds who will turn 21 in the calendar year in which they are hired. He said this caters to younger candidates who want to "get a foot in the door" in law enforcement and are only planning at that time to get an associate's degree.

Chief Sam Gaines said the Mattoon Police Department had required its candidates to have associate's degrees but found this requirement, in place for two years recently, was reducing the number of applicants.

Gaines said there are a lot of people with no associate's who would make great officers because they are already adept at communicating with people in the field. He also noted that the department's new officers must complete 16 weeks of training at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute, plus meet continuing education requirements.

The Mattoon Police Department has 39 officers, and the city is working to get this number up to 42. Gaines said they have so far been able to fill vacant positions with the available pool of candidates while being "pretty selective." He said half the candidates do not make it past the background checks because of their past employment records, criminal history and other issues.

"We will go back to being short-staffed before we hire anyone and everyone. We want the best people," Gaines said. He added that settling for lesser candidates can result in agencies getting a "bad apple" within their ranks.

Mattoon Police Department recruits candidates for testing through the IO Solutions public safety consulting firm in the Chicago area.

All three law enforcement agencies draw job shadowing students, interns and candidates from Lake Land College's longstanding criminal justice program, which has a new crime scene investigations component, and from Eastern Illinois University's still-new criminology and criminal justice program.

Thornton said Eastern's program is a great new resource to have for law enforcement agencies in the relatively small communities of Coles County that otherwise have trouble attracting applicants from outside of the area. He said the university's program offers a great opportunity to draw more candidates, particularly from diverse backgrounds.

"I really do think it's going to come around," Thornton said.

Charleston Officer Erica Roa said she previously was employed at Eastern, where she oversaw an enforcement grant. Roa said she worked closely with local police officers as part of this position and enjoyed the experience, so she applied to become a Charleston police officer 11 years ago.

Roa, who works as a school resource officer, said she enjoys talking to community members through her work in law enforcement and being there for people when they are in crisis, noting that police officers often play a counselor role. Roa said she has found that males and females have been equally comfortable talking to her during such crisis times.

"As long as you can connect and empathize, they will talk with you. It doesn't matter what gender you are," Roa said.

Charleston Police Department has already been setting up booths at job fairs at Eastern and at Western Illinois University, which also has a criminal justice program.

Heleine said the sheriff's office has not participated in many job fairs in the past, but it now plans to send representatives to Northwestern University, Southern Illinois University and possibly schools in Indiana.

"I am hoping with that it will broaden the applicant pool," Heleine said, adding he would like to see more applicants and a more diverse group of them.

